Lbp Am Sa Buys 10,126 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.07% of BXP worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BXP by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BXP by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in BXP by 276.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BXP by 99.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $73,341.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,392.08. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,887 shares of company stock worth $476,930 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BXP opened at $56.11 on Friday. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. BXP’s payout ratio is presently 160.92%.

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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