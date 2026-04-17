Lbp Am Sa Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,998.01. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. This represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Key Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on MAR to $372 from $356 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating, signaling modest upside from current levels and providing analyst-driven support for the shares. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target on MAR to $372 from $356 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating, signaling modest upside from current levels and providing analyst-driven support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Marriott named a marketing lead for The Red Sea and AMAALA (Saudi flagship luxury destinations), reinforcing the company’s strategic push into high-margin global luxury projects tied to Saudi Vision 2030 — a growth avenue that can support longer-term revenue and RevPAR upside. Marriott Deepens Saudi Luxury Push

Marriott named a marketing lead for The Red Sea and AMAALA (Saudi flagship luxury destinations), reinforcing the company’s strategic push into high-margin global luxury projects tied to Saudi Vision 2030 — a growth avenue that can support longer-term revenue and RevPAR upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect a low-double-digit increase in Marriott’s upcoming Q1 earnings, setting the stage for a potentially positive print that could lift sentiment if management reaffirms guidance. This makes the forthcoming earnings release a key short-term catalyst. Barchart

Analysts expect a low-double-digit increase in Marriott’s upcoming Q1 earnings, setting the stage for a potentially positive print that could lift sentiment if management reaffirms guidance. This makes the forthcoming earnings release a key short-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Marriott is promoting localized initiatives like “The Summer Social” at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, which supports demand recovery and brand engagement but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket

Marriott is promoting localized initiatives like “The Summer Social” at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, which supports demand recovery and brand engagement but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Neutral Sentiment: A recent Yahoo Finance roundup of Nasdaq-100 names flagged winners and riskiest names in the index; the piece provides sector context but doesn’t present firm-specific news that would materially alter MAR’s outlook. Nasdaq-100 Roundup

A recent Yahoo Finance roundup of Nasdaq-100 names flagged winners and riskiest names in the index; the piece provides sector context but doesn’t present firm-specific news that would materially alter MAR’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A press release noting Plato Gold’s sale of Timmins-area properties mentions a “Marriott” property name but is unrelated to Marriott International the hotel company and is not material to MAR investors. Plato Gold Sale

A press release noting Plato Gold’s sale of Timmins-area properties mentions a “Marriott” property name but is unrelated to Marriott International the hotel company and is not material to MAR investors. Negative Sentiment: Marriott remains exposed to investor sensitivity around valuation and results: the company slightly missed EPS in its last reported quarter and trades at a relatively high P/E, which can magnify downside if upcoming results or guidance disappoint. (Background company filings and recent quarterly report.)

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MAR opened at $362.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.53 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.