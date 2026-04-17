Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $3.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.7833.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 167,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $130,574.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,289,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,847.44. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Grant Farhall sold 42,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,777.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 288,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,788.20. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,563 shares of company stock worth $305,419. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polymer Capital Management US LLC grew its stake in Getty Images by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Getty Images by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Getty Images by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Images by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Getty Images has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

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