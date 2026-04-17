Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 346,960 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,960 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $146,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 246,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 399,894 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,270,000 after buying an additional 1,082,972 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,053,000 after buying an additional 1,248,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,534,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,368,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. This trade represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,571 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,408. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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