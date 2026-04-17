Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,000 Shares of BlackLine $BL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of BlackLine worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 28.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

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BlackLine Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ BL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 3.50%.BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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