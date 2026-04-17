Jean Franchi Sells 400 Shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CFO Jean Franchi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,710. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 21.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

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Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of ($19.88) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 1,277.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,620 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 21.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

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Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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