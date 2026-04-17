Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,741 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day moving average is $223.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.54 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie News Roundup

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AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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