Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,963 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting AT&T
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and $30 price target, signaling institutional confidence and providing upside vs. the current price. Tickerreport: Morgan Stanley Overweight
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary points to Communication Services leading gains today and describes AT&T’s move as either an oversold bounce or start of a new trend, which can attract momentum traders. What’s Going On With AT&T Stock Thursday?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and screener coverage highlights AT&T as a value/contrarian pick (RSI noted below 30 and Zacks favorable style scores), which can support demand from income and value-focused investors. Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are awaiting Q1 results (April 22) that will reflect the new segment reporting after the Lumen and EchoStar deals — the print and management commentary on free cash flow, churn and legacy revenue trends will likely drive the next significant move. Can AT&T’s New Segment Reporting Clarify…
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings valuation previews argue AT&T may offer long-term value but short-term performance depends on how Advanced Connectivity revenue offsets legacy declines. Valuation Ahead Of First 2026 Earnings Under New Segment Structure
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces comparing AT&T to peers (e.g., Lumen) highlight different strategic bets — AT&T’s steady subscriber growth & fiber build vs. peers’ AI pivots — which informs relative allocation decisions. Lumen vs. AT&T: Which Telecom Stock…
- Negative Sentiment: AT&T faces two lawsuits alleging discriminatory relocation practices targeting older workers, which pose legal, reputational and potential settlement/expense risks. Lawsuits Claim AT&T’s Relocation Mandate…
- Negative Sentiment: Federal scrutiny is increasing after reports the nation’s emergency cell backup network (operated by AT&T) failed in emergencies; lawmakers are seeking oversight changes that could lead to regulatory headwinds. The Nation’s Emergency Cell Network Failed…
- Negative Sentiment: Consumer reaction risk from product/plan moves: coverage of a rumored high-priced “Elite” plan raises questions about customer pushback and ARPU trade-offs. Does AT&T really think customers will pay…
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.34.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
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