Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,963 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting AT&T

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

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AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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