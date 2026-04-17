Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Receives $4.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.6875.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

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Kopin Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.30 and a beta of 2.73. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $190,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,867,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,445.22. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Kopin by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kopin by 538.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

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Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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