Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) PT at C$72.00

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$64.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$44.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$50.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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goeasy Trading Up 0.7%

TSE GSY opened at C$33.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.96. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$30.67 and a 12 month high of C$216.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.86, a current ratio of 23.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($20.25) EPS for the quarter. goeasy had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$446.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current year.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

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