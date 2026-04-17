iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 20.8% in March

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,220,934 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 10,117,656 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,040 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,948,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $967,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,945,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,306,000.

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iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $67.37.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets. Securities are weighted based on the total market value of their shares so that securities with higher total market values generally have a higher representation in the index.

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