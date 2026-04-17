Wiki Cat Price Reaches $0.0000 (WKC)

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Wiki Cat token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wiki Cat has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wiki Cat has a market cap of $56.24 million and $316.02 thousand worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,380.79 or 1.00125987 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,966.35 or 0.99474676 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wiki Cat Token Profile

Wiki Cat launched on March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 538,889,892,231,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wiki Cat is wikicatcoin.com. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in. Wiki Cat’s official message board is medium.com/@wikicatcoin. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin.

Wiki Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 538,892,643,437,834.49833461. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.0000001 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $307,431.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wiki Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wiki Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

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