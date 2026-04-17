NEXPACE Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, NEXPACE has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. NEXPACE has a market cap of $77.43 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXPACE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,380.79 or 1.00125987 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74,966.35 or 0.99474676 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NEXPACE

NEXPACE’s genesis date was May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 994,552,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,374,597 tokens. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu.

Buying and Selling NEXPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 994,552,574.16977337 with 265,374,597.16977337 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.28980967 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $8,010,115.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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