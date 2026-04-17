Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 455 shares.The stock last traded at $16.60 and had previously closed at $16.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Demant A/S Stock Performance

About Demant A/S

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S is a Denmark-based global hearing health care company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of hearing solutions and audiological diagnostic instruments. The company’s flagship brands include Oticon, Bernafon and Sonic, which offer a range of hearing aids designed to address various levels of hearing loss. In addition to personal hearing devices, Demant provides diagnostic equipment such as audiometers and tympanometers, supporting hearing care professionals in accurate assessment and fitting of hearing solutions.

Beyond hearing aids and diagnostics, Demant’s product portfolio extends to hearing implants—cochlear and bone-anchored systems—through its Oticon Medical division.

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