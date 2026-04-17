VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.91 and last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VACNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut VAT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VAT Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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VAT Group Price Performance

About VAT Group

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

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