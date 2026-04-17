MetYa Tops One Day Volume of $143.95 Thousand (MY)

MetYa (MY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One MetYa token can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. MetYa has a total market cap of $58.57 million and $143.95 thousand worth of MetYa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetYa has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,380.79 or 1.00125987 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74,966.35 or 0.99474676 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetYa Profile

MetYa’s genesis date was January 14th, 2025. MetYa’s total supply is 994,243,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 985,107,284 tokens. MetYa’s official Twitter account is @metyacom. The official website for MetYa is metya.com.

Buying and Selling MetYa

According to CryptoCompare, “MetYa (MY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetYa has a current supply of 994,243,267.98611395 with 984,107,283.82081793 in circulation. The last known price of MetYa is 0.06090367 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $146,724.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metya.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetYa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetYa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetYa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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