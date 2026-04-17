Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 544 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 450 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough. TDSB was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.