Nexusmind (NMD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.45 Million

Nexusmind (NMD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Nexusmind has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Nexusmind has a market capitalization of $39.45 million and $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexusmind token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00005108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,380.79 or 1.00125987 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,966.35 or 0.99474676 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexusmind Token Profile

Nexusmind’s genesis date was September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. The official website for Nexusmind is nexusmind.io/index. The official message board for Nexusmind is medium.com/@mynexusmind. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind.

Nexusmind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 3.81398209 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexusmind should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexusmind using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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