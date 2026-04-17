CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Netflix by 1,379.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $455.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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