J.M. Arbour LLC Invests $832,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

J.M. Arbour LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $82.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.