Insider Selling: Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Insider Sells $357,816.00 in Stock

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $357,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,117.08. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 9,165 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $320,500.05.

On Friday, April 10th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $17,490.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 360 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $12,564.00.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7%

RAPP stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.09. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rapport Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rapport Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised Rapport Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapport Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPP

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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