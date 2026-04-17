Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 8,239 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 49.36%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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