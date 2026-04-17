Iams Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,139,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 432,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.