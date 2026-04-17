3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 604,674 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 473,689 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.7 days.

3i Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $60.68.

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About 3i Group

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3i Group plc is a London‐based multinational investment company specializing in private equity, infrastructure, and debt management. Originally established in 1945 as the Industrial and Commercial Finance Corporation by the Bank of England, 3i has grown into one of Europe’s leading mid‐market investors. The firm focuses on acquiring and developing privately held companies, providing growth capital, buyout financing, and strategic support to drive operational improvements and long‐term value creation.

The company operates through three core divisions: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Credit.

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