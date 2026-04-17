Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in March

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 102 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 84 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Price Performance

ZHUZY opened at C$23.43 on Friday. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$30.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.95.

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About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric

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Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd. is a China–based designer and manufacturer of electrical traction equipment for the rail transit industry. As a publicly traded subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Limited, it focuses on the development and production of key propulsion and power‐conversion systems for high‐speed trains, urban rail vehicles, freight locomotives and other rail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes AC traction motors, traction converters, auxiliary power units, transformers and onboard power supply systems.

Since its establishment in 2002 in Zhuzhou, Hunan Province, the company has leveraged research and development capabilities to advance modular and integrated drive solutions.

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