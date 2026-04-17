Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 121,784 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 143,477 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,799.2 days.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $12.60 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

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About Scatec ASA

(Get Free Report)

Scatec ASA is a Norway-based renewable energy company that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale power plants worldwide. Founded in 2007 as Scatec Solar ASA, the company has broadened its portfolio beyond photovoltaic projects to include hydropower, onshore wind and energy storage solutions. Through end-to-end capabilities in project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) services, Scatec delivers clean energy assets under fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs).

With a strategic focus on emerging and frontier markets, Scatec designs and executes projects across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

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