VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Update

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,076 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 12,391 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,482 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VERSES AI Stock Performance

Shares of VERSES AI stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. VERSES AI has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

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About VERSES AI

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Verses AI (OTCMKTS: VRSSF) is a software company specializing in spatial artificial intelligence, focusing on context and location-based processing. Its flagship platform, the Verses AI Context Engine, integrates diverse data streams—such as sensor feeds, geospatial information and real-world metadata—to construct a dynamic, interconnected model of places and objects. By applying proprietary machine learning algorithms to this model, the company enables developers to build applications that respond intelligently to changes in a user’s environment, including augmented reality, Internet of Things, smart cities and digital twin scenarios.

The company offers a suite of developer tools and services designed to streamline the incorporation of spatial context into existing workflows.

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