Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $843,900.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $843,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,848,700. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $888,800.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $857,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $867,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $826,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $806,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $800,600.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $807,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $851,700.00.

SEA Stock Down 0.1%

SEA stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 2,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

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About SEA

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Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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