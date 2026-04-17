Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in BNY $BK

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,561 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BNY were worth $38,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in BNY by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,749 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,116,000 after buying an additional 2,034,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,418,000 after buying an additional 906,218 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of BNY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,973,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BNY by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,013,000 after buying an additional 577,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about BNY

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BK reported EPS of $2.25 (vs. ~$1.91 consensus) and record revenue of $5.41B, showing broad-based strength in net interest income and fees; that outperformance drove investor optimism. Read More.

Q1 beat — BK reported EPS of $2.25 (vs. ~$1.91 consensus) and record revenue of $5.41B, showing broad-based strength in net interest income and fees; that outperformance drove investor optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook — Management lifted 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $21.3B (about a 6% increase) and signaled ~10% growth in net interest income, supporting forward topline momentum. Read More.

Raised revenue outlook — Management lifted 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $21.3B (about a 6% increase) and signaled ~10% growth in net interest income, supporting forward topline momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — The company announced substantial buyback capacity (reports cite a ~$10B program) and returned capital in the quarter, boosting EPS/valuation upside expectations. Read More.

Shareholder returns — The company announced substantial buyback capacity (reports cite a ~$10B program) and returned capital in the quarter, boosting EPS/valuation upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable May 8; ex-dividend Apr 27), adding predictable income for shareholders. Read More.

Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable May 8; ex-dividend Apr 27), adding predictable income for shareholders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction / technicals — Coverage notes BK hit 52-week / all-time highs as momentum and the beat fueled flows; this is a market response to the fundamentals above. Read More.

Market reaction / technicals — Coverage notes BK hit 52-week / all-time highs as momentum and the beat fueled flows; this is a market response to the fundamentals above. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance nuance — Company published revenue guidance but the public update did not provide a clear FY26 EPS target in the release, leaving some forward EPS visibility limited. Read More.

Guidance nuance — Company published revenue guidance but the public update did not provide a clear FY26 EPS target in the release, leaving some forward EPS visibility limited. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Costs and capital metrics — Analysts flag rising expenses and slightly lower capital ratios that could temper margin expansion and limit upside to returns if costs persist. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on BNY from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BNY in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BNY from $128.50 to $130.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BNY from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNY

BNY Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. BNY has a 1 year low of $73.55 and a 1 year high of $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. BNY had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.BNY’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BNY will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNY Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BNY’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

BNY Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Further Reading

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