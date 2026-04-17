Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,140 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,535 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,700,850,000 after purchasing an additional 414,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More.

Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More.

Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More.

Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More.

Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity shows recent sales by senior executives (reported in market-data summaries), which some investors read as a modest negative signal even though overall institutional positioning remains mixed. Read More.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $248.15 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.88.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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