24,493 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR Acquired by Frankly Finances LLC

Frankly Finances LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 0.5% of Frankly Finances LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $25.40 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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