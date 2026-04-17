GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) vs. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Critical Survey

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GRI Bio and Twist Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRI Bio N/A N/A -$11.96 million ($235.02) -0.01 Twist Bioscience $376.57 million 9.15 -$77.67 million ($1.28) -43.93

Volatility & Risk

GRI Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRI Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GRI Bio has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GRI Bio and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRI Bio 1 0 2 0 2.33 Twist Bioscience 2 0 7 0 2.56

GRI Bio presently has a consensus target price of $1,008.00, indicating a potential upside of 40,381.93%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $47.13, indicating a potential downside of 16.19%. Given GRI Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GRI Bio is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of GRI Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GRI Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GRI Bio and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRI Bio N/A -381.74% -206.45% Twist Bioscience -19.56% -27.16% -19.92%

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats GRI Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRI Bio

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GRI Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development. The company also develops ADAIR and ADMIR for treatment of attention -deficit/hyperactivity disorder. GRI Bio, Inc. was formerly known as Glycoregimmune, Inc. GRI Bio, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Twist Bioscience

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Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

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