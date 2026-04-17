Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,920 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8,609.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,844 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,596 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 163.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,272,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 789,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $74.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.