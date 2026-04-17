Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is Grand Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,198,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,022,000 after buying an additional 5,170,864 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after buying an additional 2,127,325 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 490.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 897,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,717,000 after buying an additional 745,386 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,007,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,291,000 after purchasing an additional 624,795 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,357,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.46 and a 12-month high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.