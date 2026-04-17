Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Purchased by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,464,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

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