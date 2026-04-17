J.M. Arbour LLC Buys Shares of 122,687 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

J.M. Arbour LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.7% of J.M. Arbour LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,364,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589,650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,298,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,869 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,347.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,862,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,643 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,004,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,881,000.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1645 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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