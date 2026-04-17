J.M. Arbour LLC Invests $1.18 Million in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

J.M. Arbour LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of J.M. Arbour LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,863,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 157,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IAU opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.
iShares Gold Trust News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is keeping safe‑haven bids alive, which can support IAU if tensions flare. Gold Rises Amid Hopes for More U.S.-Iran Talks
- Positive Sentiment: Dollar weakness and occasional falls in U.S. yields are giving gold upside momentum and could lift IAU if they persist. Will Dollar Weakness Push Gold Through 50-Day MA?
- Positive Sentiment: Discussions about giving bullion HQLA status (LBMA/Crowell) could increase institutional demand for gold-backed ETFs like IAU over time. Gold doing its job: LBMA’s Crowell makes case for HQLA status
- Neutral Sentiment: Market action is described as quieter and consolidative—meaning price moves may be rangebound until a clear macro or geopolitical trigger appears. Gold up a bit, silver weaker in quieter, consolidative trade
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes point to watch levels (50‑day MA, intra‑day entry points) — useful for traders but not an immediate directional catalyst for fund flows. Gold market analysis for April 16 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical buying has produced modest gains at times, but momentum is mixed—so short-term moves may reverse quickly. Modest price gains for gold, silver on technical buying
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. macro strength (Philly Fed jump, lower weekly jobless claims) reduces safe‑haven demand and pressures gold — a direct headwind for IAU. Gold’s safe-haven appeal weakening as Philly Fed Survey jumps in April
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury yields and episodes of profit‑taking have triggered technical pullbacks and capped upside; analysts flag resistance near key price levels. Resistance Test Looms After Strong Bounce
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary notes gold “struggling” near the $4,800 level and that diplomatic progress (if it reduces risk premia) could remove a bid for bullion. Gold continues to struggle at $4,800; market could be waiting for a solid peace plan
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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