J.M. Arbour LLC Invests $1.18 Million in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

J.M. Arbour LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of J.M. Arbour LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,863,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 157,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust News Summary

iShares Gold Trust Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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