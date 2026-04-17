Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139,548 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.4% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $91,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 292,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,296,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,496,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 2.4%

Danaher stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.03 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.