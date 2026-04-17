JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 1.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,429,000 after purchasing an additional 879,500 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,005,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,900 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,860,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,680,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 288,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $41.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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