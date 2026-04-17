BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.1667.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $179,283.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,183.76. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 63.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 352.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in BOK Financial by 43,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $138.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $121.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.32. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.10%.The business had revenue of $589.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company’s offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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