BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) vs. Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Head to Head Review

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Capstone Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Capstone Copper”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $53.99 billion 3.73 $9.02 billion N/A N/A Capstone Copper $1.60 billion 0.00 $82.91 million $0.11 N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Copper.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Capstone Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Capstone Copper 14.67% 3.23% 1.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BHP Group and Capstone Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 8 1 0 2.11 Capstone Copper 0 0 0 0 0.00

BHP Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.33, suggesting a potential downside of 32.85%. Given Capstone Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Copper is more favorable than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats Capstone Copper on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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