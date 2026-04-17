Frankly Finances LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Frankly Finances LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 333,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 21.5% of Frankly Finances LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $76.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

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