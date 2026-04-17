Frankly Finances LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF $AVLV

Frankly Finances LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Frankly Finances LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVLV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,568,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,768,000 after acquiring an additional 513,695 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 668,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 438,265 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

AVLV opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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