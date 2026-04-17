51,639 Shares in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE Acquired by Frankly Finances LLC

Frankly Finances LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 51,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Frankly Finances LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGE. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 232,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 72,141 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 93,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 100.3% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 34,603.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter.

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Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE opened at $93.76 on Friday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $66.08 and a twelve month high of $94.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns. AVGE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

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