KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,523 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $41,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $193.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.26. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,615,022 shares of company stock valued at $406,651,043. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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