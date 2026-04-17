10,000 Shares in Cameco Corporation $CCJ Acquired by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

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Cameco Trading Up 1.1%

CCJ opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Cameco to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

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Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

See Also

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