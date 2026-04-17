Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 167,210 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 167,210 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $4,447,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,240. This trade represents a 82.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, John Bicket sold 96,690 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,705,386.20.

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Bicket sold 10,009 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $309,878.64.

On Wednesday, April 1st, John Bicket sold 116,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $3,704,254.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Bicket sold 137,405 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $4,320,013.20.

On Tuesday, February 17th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, John Bicket sold 208,536 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $5,255,107.20.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, John Bicket sold 55,364 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $1,396,833.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $8,558,277.00.

Samsara Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:IOT opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,475.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Samsara by 6,078.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Samsara by 953.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IOT

Key Headlines Impacting Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flagged that Samsara has outpaced broader market returns recently and reminded investors of the company’s March quarter beat (revenue and EPS above estimates), which supports the bullish case. Samsara Inc. (IOT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Zacks and other outlets flagged that Samsara has outpaced broader market returns recently and reminded investors of the company’s March quarter beat (revenue and EPS above estimates), which supports the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is mixed — several firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings but some have trimmed targets (BTIG, Truist), leaving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target well above the current level. That background supports interest but keeps upside dependent on execution. MarketBeat: Samsara (IOT) profile and analyst coverage

Wall Street coverage is mixed — several firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings but some have trimmed targets (BTIG, Truist), leaving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target well above the current level. That background supports interest but keeps upside dependent on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains very high (~96% owned by institutions) with small recent adjustments noted; these flows are informative but not abrupt enough to explain a big move on their own. MarketBeat: Institutional holdings

Institutional ownership remains very high (~96% owned by institutions) with small recent adjustments noted; these flows are informative but not abrupt enough to explain a big move on their own. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by co‑founders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas (multiple trades on April 14–15 totaling several hundred thousand shares each) is weighing on sentiment. The sales reduced their holdings substantially, though filings show the trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which tempers immediate governance concerns but still increases float and can pressure the stock. SEC Form 4 (insider sales)

Large insider selling by co‑founders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas (multiple trades on April 14–15 totaling several hundred thousand shares each) is weighing on sentiment. The sales reduced their holdings substantially, though filings show the trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which tempers immediate governance concerns but still increases float and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales by the CAO (Benjamin Kirchhoff) were also filed; these are minor in dollar terms but add to the narrative of insider liquidations this week. InsiderTrades: Insider selling alert

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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