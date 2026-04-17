Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 692,936 Shares

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 692,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,721,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,418,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,358,004.70. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,202,375 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,927,560.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 790,393 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $7,730,043.54.

On Friday, April 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 581,018 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $5,409,277.58.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 542,368 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $5,081,988.16.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 407,776 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $4,147,081.92.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $23,625,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $814,003.19.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 996,927 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $10,068,962.70.

On Monday, March 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 97,066 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $976,483.96.

Redwire Trading Up 13.8%

Redwire stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Redwire Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%.The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.78 million. Analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Truist Financial upgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 308.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

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Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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