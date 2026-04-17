Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.49, but opened at $49.77. Polaris shares last traded at $49.6490, with a volume of 885,112 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Polaris from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $63.11.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PII

Polaris Trading Up 10.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $2,344,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,072.46. The trade was a 20.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $674,213.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,770.44. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 50,419 shares of company stock worth $3,371,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CPC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Polaris by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $2,023,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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