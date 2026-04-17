United Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 20,450.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Positive Sentiment: Roku announced it surpassed 100 million streaming households, a major scale milestone that strengthens its ad inventory and pricing leverage as CTV advertising grows. BusinessWire: 100M households

Roku announced it surpassed 100 million streaming households, a major scale milestone that strengthens its ad inventory and pricing leverage as CTV advertising grows. Positive Sentiment: Media and analyst coverage highlights expanding ad revenue and Roku’s ad engine — Platform/ad revenue accounted for the bulk of recent revenue, reinforcing the thesis that Roku is becoming a pure-play CTV ad monetization story. Yahoo: Ad engine expands

Media and analyst coverage highlights expanding ad revenue and Roku’s ad engine — Platform/ad revenue accounted for the bulk of recent revenue, reinforcing the thesis that Roku is becoming a pure-play CTV ad monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Product fixes and OS updates (restoring offline local-TV access, Instant Resume, other QoL features) should help user satisfaction and platform engagement, supporting ad fill and retention. Yahoo: Offline local TV restored

Product fixes and OS updates (restoring offline local-TV access, Instant Resume, other QoL features) should help user satisfaction and platform engagement, supporting ad fill and retention. Neutral Sentiment: Roku will report Q1 results on April 30 — a near-term catalyst that will determine whether ad growth and margin trends match current optimism. Earnings date

Roku will report Q1 results on April 30 — a near-term catalyst that will determine whether ad growth and margin trends match current optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Sell-side support remains mixed but generally positive (multiple firms with Buy/Outperform and higher targets), which supports investor interest but leaves valuation sensitivity if execution slips. MarketBeat analyst roundup

Sell-side support remains mixed but generally positive (multiple firms with Buy/Outperform and higher targets), which supports investor interest but leaves valuation sensitivity if execution slips. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares this week (CEO Anthony Wood, CFO Dan Jedda and other executives) under Rule 10b5‑1 plans — the volume of sales may concern some investors even if pre‑arranged. SEC Form 4 (CEO)

Several insiders sold shares this week (CEO Anthony Wood, CFO Dan Jedda and other executives) under Rule 10b5‑1 plans — the volume of sales may concern some investors even if pre‑arranged. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Roku from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could blunt momentum from bullish headlines. Zacks downgrade

Zacks downgraded Roku from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could blunt momentum from bullish headlines. Negative Sentiment: Legal/employment risk flagged by a discrimination suit report could create headline risk if it escalates. Discrimination suit article

Roku Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.77. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,305. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $69,902.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,947 shares in the company, valued at $667,050.94. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 426,375 shares of company stock worth $43,390,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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